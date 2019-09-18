In Sickness & In Health: Services Expand at Adventist Health Castle

Honolulu (KHON2)- In our latest edition of In Sickness and In Health, we visited Adventist Health Castle in Kailua to learn about expanded services at its clinics in Laie and Kaneohe.

Since opening in Laie in September of 2015, the clinic has since added ObGYN, ENT, and Pediatrics and Cardiology and Dental services are coming soon.

The main hospital in Kailua includes more than 300 physicians and services from advanced imaging techniques to special surgical procedures and its currently adding Physicians and Medical Assistants.

New hires include former Tripler Cardiologist, Dr. Jamalah Munir, to help care for Windward Oahu’s aging population.

Website: http://AdventistHealthCastle.org