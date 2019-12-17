In Sickness & In Health: Path of Aloha Legacy Program & Holiday Gifts at Adventist Health Castle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Adventist Health Castle has unveiled a new way to honor and celebrate and recognize family and friends called “The Path of Aloha Legacy Program.”

Jasmin Rodriguez, Director of Marketing and Development explained the meaning behind the tiles you will now see leading from the parking lot to the entrance. She says, “The Path of Aloha Legacy program is to “honor our past, remember our present and build our future”. Meaning in memoriam, for a loved one or in special recognition of a family member or friend. “

The tile fundraiser was just unveiled at Castle Medical Center’s 37th Christmas Tree Lighting.

The tiles are not simply to memorialize loved ones who have passed on. They can be for any one and for any occasion.

“It can be as a congratulations to a baby born, a special message, a thank you or simply a message to a loved one,” adds Rodriguez.

To purchase a tile, visit http://donationbricks.com/cmc and choose the tile size and customize your tile.

If you have any questions, you can call the Development department at 808 263-5335.

While on the Windward side, you should also pay a visit to the Gift Gallery, where longtime volunteer Kathy Thurston showed Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin many of the great holiday items and local creations that you can now find.

Everything purchased year-round in the Gift Gallery goes to support patient care.

Website: http://AdventistHealthCastle.org