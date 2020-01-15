In Sickness & In Health – New Surgical Procedures

Adventist Health Castle has two new exciting operations started in 2019. One is for patients with chronic acid reflux, and another is for patients with uncontrolled diabetes.

For those suffering from Acid Reflux, the LINX procedure, or Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation places a magnetic band around the esophagus. This creates a barrier to reflux. It’s has minimal side effects and safer than standard fundoplication surgery previously offered.

The other procedure is for diabetes. This procedure is a modification of a complex operation that has been around since the 1980’s. Called SADI or Loop Duodenal Switch, this is considered the absolute best operation with a modification to decrease the chance of operative complications.

For more information or see how you qualify, visit http://adventisthealthcastle.org or call 263-5500