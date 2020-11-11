In Sickness & In Health: Joint & Spine Center at Adventist Health Castle

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our latest edition of In Sickness and In Health on Living808, we went in depth on services and experiences that make the Joint and Spine Center at Adventist Health Castle unique.

Castle’s Joint and Spine Center just received 5-star rating in both hip fracture treatment and spinal fusion surgery from Healthgrades for 2021 and was recently named #1 hospital in the state and #25 in Nation according to the Lown Institute.

The most common procedures at Castle’s Joint and Spine Center are knee replacements, hip replacements, cervical or neck surgery, and low back or lumbar surgery.

“Our Joint and Spine Center is a program that consists of specially trained dedicated professionals which includes nursing staff, therapy, care management, pharmacy and dietary,” says Jane Raymond, Joint and Spine Navigator, whose job is to “help the patient and family from beginning to end, from the moment the surgery is scheduled all the way to the time they get home from the hospital.”

Right now, a lot of this interaction is offered through telehealth.

A free virtual class is being held at Adventist Health Castle on November 19th with Dr. Rasmussen that’s open to the community.

Register online or call 263-5220.

Carolyn Wren, Joint and Spine Center Patient, shared about her positive experience and recovery from surgery at Adventist Health Castle.

