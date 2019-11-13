In sickness & In Health: E-Cigarette Vaping Dangers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Adventist Health Castle is highlighting the hazards of vaping such as lung injuries, and providing resources to help e-cigarette users kick the habit.

E-cigarettes come in a variety of devices as heated liquid that converts into a heated vapor that is then inhaled.

Pulmonologist Dr. Takkin Lo says smokers believe that it is a safe alternative to cigarette smoking and that it can help them quit cigarette smoking in the long run.

Dr. Lo personally has taken care of at least 5 known cases of both young otherwise healthy individuals and elderly patients.

Common symptoms include: Nonproductive cough, shortness of breath, chest pain.

Other symptoms: Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Nonspecific symptoms: Fatigue, fever, or even weight loss.

Symptoms usually start several days or weeks after starting to VAPE; some others have VAPED for several months before development of symptoms.

Dr. Lo adds, “Some of the patients that were treated aggressively required mechanical ventilation support (on full ventilator/breathing machines to breathe for them); others required supplemental oxygen through the nose, as well as corticosteroids for improvement.

All 3 of Lo’s patients were originally treated for pneumonia with antibiotics, but had remarkable improvement with use of oxygen and breathing treatments with bronchodilator, along with corticosteroid use.

The CDC calls this a “multi-state outbreak” of severe pulmonary disease associated with the E-cigarette products.

The jury is still out on exactly what is causing these lung damages; they do not exactly know the long-term effect of these damages.

Adventist Health Castle offers a smoking cessation treatment program at the Weinberg wellness Center which helps with cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

For Healthcare providers: CDC is encouraging all the clinicians to report any possible cases of e-cigarette associated pulmonary disease to the local or state health Department for further investigation.

For more information, contact AdventistHealthCastle.org, 263-5400