In Sickness & in Health: COPE Health Scholars Program

The COPE Health Scholars program offered at Adventist Health Castle is for aspiring healthcare professionals.

High school and college students as well as “career transitioners” who are interested in pursuing a career in health care, can take advantage of this program being offered for the first time in Hawaii.

The program offers Didactic education combined with firsthand experience.

“I am interested in being a pediatric nurse and wanted hands on experience in the field,” says Cierra Mahuka, a student in the COPE program.

“It stood out from a lot of other programs because I was able to work with patients hands on.”

For more info on the COPE Health Scholar program or to apply, visit https://copehealthscholars.org, email their recruitment team at https://ahcs@copehealthscholars.org or call 263- 5088.

Website: https://www.adventisthealth.org/castle/pages/castle-home.aspx