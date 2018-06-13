In Sickness and In Health: Recognizing and Treating Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is widely known as a disease of aging men.
It increases after 50 yrs of age.
It is the #1 non-skin cancer in men and the #2 cancer killer.
One in seven men will be diagnosed.
Over 70% of those over 80 years old will have malignant cells in their prostate.
The incidence to death ratio is 8:1.
Common symptoms of prostate cancer include:
• Difficulty starting urination.
• Weak or interrupted flow of urine.
• Frequent urination, especially at night.
• Difficulty emptying the bladder completely.
• Pain or burning during urination.
• Blood in the urine or semen.
• Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that doesn’t go away.
• Painful ejaculation.
Prostate cancer is detected with a combination of prostate blood test, digital rectal exam, an ultrasound of prostate, and prostate biopsy.
It is treated with surveillance, prostate removal, hormone deprivation, chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy.
Dr. Robin Matsukawa, an internist with Adventist Health Castle, spoke with John Veneri about the benefits of early detection.