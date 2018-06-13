In Sickness and In Health: Recognizing and Treating Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is widely known as a disease of aging men.

It increases after 50 yrs of age.

It is the #1 non-skin cancer in men and the #2 cancer killer.

One in seven men will be diagnosed.

Over 70% of those over 80 years old will have malignant cells in their prostate.

The incidence to death ratio is 8:1.

Common symptoms of prostate cancer include:

• Difficulty starting urination.

• Weak or interrupted flow of urine.

• Frequent urination, especially at night.

• Difficulty emptying the bladder completely.

• Pain or burning during urination.

• Blood in the urine or semen.

• Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that doesn’t go away.

• Painful ejaculation.

Prostate cancer is detected with a combination of prostate blood test, digital rectal exam, an ultrasound of prostate, and prostate biopsy.

It is treated with surveillance, prostate removal, hormone deprivation, chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy.

Dr. Robin Matsukawa, an internist with Adventist Health Castle, spoke with John Veneri about the benefits of early detection.

