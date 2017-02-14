Castle Medical Center: February is Heart Month and 3rd Anniversary of Cardiovascular Program

Castle Medical Center is always looking out for your health, including your heart health! February is Heart Month and Castle Medical Center wants to celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of their amazing cardiovascular program.

While there are many risk factors patients cannot control, there are certain lifestyle factors can be changed to reduce one’s risk for developing heart disease.

Uncontrollable risk factors include:

Gender; men are more likely to develop heart disease

Age; as you age your risk of heart disease increases

Family history of heart disease

Being post-menopausal; women who have gone through menopause are at a higher risk for developing heart disease

Race; African Americans, American Indians and Mexican American are more likely than other ethnic groups to develop heart disease

Lifestyle risk factors include: