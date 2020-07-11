Adventist Health Castle Ranked #1 Hawaii Hospital & 25th in Nation

Honolulu (KHON2) – Adventist Health Castle has been ranked #1 in the state of Hawaii and 25th in the nation as the Top Hospital by The Lown Institute Hospital Index’s list of the nation’s top hospitals.

“At a time when our Windward communities are relying on us like never before, our mission of Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope has become even more relevant,” said Kathryn Raethel, President of Adventist Health Castle. “Being recognized as Hawaii’s #1 hospital is an honor and one that is evident by the excellent work, we do every day.”

The Lown Institute is a health care organization founded by world-renowned cardiologist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Bernard Lown. It honors hospitals for both excellence in serving individual patients and for contributions to advancing equity in their communities. The Institute is the first to include metrics like Inclusivity, Pay Equity, Avoiding Overuse, and Civic Leadership in evaluating hospital performance.

Adventist Health Castle has been named a top hospital in the following three lists:

► Top 50 Hospitals in the Nation

► #1 Hospital in your State

► Top 10 Hospitals for Quality of Care in the Nation

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan organization based in Brookline, Mass., assessed almost 3,300 hospitals nationwide for its new Lown Institute Hospitals Index and measures more than just patient health outcomes.

The index, which was released today, rolls up scores from three categories, seven sub-components and 42 detailed metrics to provide a unique and holistic ranking of hospital performance.

The hospitals on the Lown ranking earned high marks in civic leadership by showing a commitment to diversity, inclusion and community health. Hospitals received high value of care grades based on low use of unnecessary services. Quality of care metrics evaluated patient safety and health outcomes.

Website: http://adventisthealth.org