Adventist Health Castle ER Care

Honolulu (KHON2) – If you need to visit the emergency room at Adventist Health Castle, here’s what you need to know.

Adventist Health Castle has a screening process at all of entrances including the ED and a no visitor policy to help limit risks of spreading the virus.  

Physicians and staff frequently wash their hands and wear masks and other appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) according to CDC guidelines.  In addition, surfaces are wiped down regularly with disinfectants to help prevent the spread of droplets that could transmit the virus.

According to Patient Care Executive Erik Anderson, there are a number of conditions that someone should get care for in the emergency room.  “Some signs and symptoms that someone could be having an emergency could be trouble breathing, chest pain, passing out, weakness on one side of your body, or slurred speech or unusual confusion,” says Anderson. “Some emergent injuries that may be more subtle could result from a fall or crash where the injury is internal and not obvious right away too.  Ultimately you know yourself best and if you are concerned, we’re here to help.”

Castle treats patients with heart attacks, strokes, breathing problems, broken bones and other trauma, digestive problems, and behavioral health issues as well COVID-19 and other infections.

Castle accepts all types of insurance – Medicare, HMSA, UHA, Quest, except Kaiser.

“Emergencies happen, even during a pandemic so don’t delay your care,” advises Anderson. “With an average wait time of 7 minutes to see a doctor, we’re ready when you need us.” 

Website: AdventistHealthCastle.org
Phone: 263-5500

