In Sickness and in Health: Windward Surgery Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – Windward Surgery Center is celebrating 10 years performing outpatient procedures at Adventist Health Castle.

The center opened in the summer of 2009 and over the last 10 years, the Windward Surgery Center has been able to care for over 25,000 people on the Windward side and surrounding communities.

It’s a multi-specialty center with 2 operating rooms and 2 procedure rooms that can perform procedures not requiring an overnight stay for recovery.

It’s a high quality, lower cost option for patients for procedures that do no require overnight stays such as colonoscopies, cataracts, most orthopedic surgeries, ENT, gynecology and general surgery, podiatry, plastics and pain management.

If a patient is interested in having a procedure done at Windward Surgery Center, the first step is to talk to their physician.

You can also go online to see a list of the physicians that currently operate at the center.

Website: www.windwardsurgerycenter.com