I’m a Bright Kid Foundation: Tuesday Tunes

I’m A Bright Kid Foundation, in partnership with Paliku Theatre, present “Children Of Eden,” September 6th to the 29th, featuring Hawaii’s leading community performers in a universal story of family, forgiveness and second chances.

“Children of Eden” is a show that Ron Bright always wanted to direct but never had the opportunity to. It is a timeless story about families, the challenges of parent-child relationships, forgiveness, and second chances. This story is loosely based on the first nine chapters of Genesis – from the Garden of Eden and the explusion, to the story of Noah and the flood. The characters are familiar to most of us, but this musical looks deeper into their human traits, and focuses on their relationships to one another. The show features veteran performers and an ensemble cast second to none. Jade Stice plays Eve and Michael Bright is Adam/Noah. And his wife, Jade Bright, plays Mama Noah. All three of them have Broadway and national tour credits with “Miss Saigon” which was a popular vehicle for island actors in the 90ʻs. Also starring is reigning Miss Philippines Hawaii, Lauren Cabrera in the role of Yonah – a character that is pivotal to this story. While the leading characters are impressive in their roles, the ensemble of singers and dancers truly bring the story to life.

Tickets on sale now at www.imabrightkid.org, tickets@imabrightkid.org for group rates and accessible seating.