Im a Bright Kid Foundation Fundraiser

It’s opening night on November 22nd for the Hawaii premiere of “Songs For A New World” at Paliku Theatre, Windward Community College campus, at 7:30 p.m.

This is the first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County). It is a collection of powerful songs that focuses on that moment just before you make a life changing decision. The fear, excitement and anticipation of what might come next. It examines life, love and how we are all responsible for our choices.

The show will coincide with a pre-show dinner titled “Hear Our Song,” which is a fundraiser to be held at Hale Akoakoa (same campus). All proceeds will go to the I’m A Bright Kid Foundation for future programs.

Guests who attend the fundraiser will receive a three-course dinner and valet parking, plus first dibs on our silent auction packages.

All proceeds go toward the I’m A Bright Kid Foundation’s future programs. For more info please go to www.imabrightkid.org