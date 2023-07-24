Honolulu (KHON2) – Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author, Iliza Shlesinger is making her way to Hawaii, as part of her Hard Feeling’s Tour.

With the recent success of her “Hard Feeling’s Tour” Iliza Shlesinger is selling out theaters around the world with her relatable and funny comedy sets, and Hawaii residents are invited to join in the fun.

“I love the people of Hawaiʻi. Every time I go there, everyone has been so kind and nice. I also feel like my Hawaiʻi fanbase can relate to some of the topics I bring up on stage,” says Iliza Shlesinger.

Shlesinger has two shows scheduled in Hawaii, one on Maui and the other on O’ahu, fans are also encouraged to follow Iliza on her social media accounts to stay updated.

Thursday, July 27, 2023:

Where: Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre

Tickets: Maui Arts | Iliza Shlesinger

Friday, July 28, 2023:

Where: Hawaii Theatre

Tickets: Hawaiʻi Theatre | Iliza Shlesinger

Iliza Shlesinger:

Website: https://iliza.com

Social Media:@IlizaS