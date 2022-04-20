Local girl, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, is set to make her way back into the Bellator ring after spending more than a year out of the cage. With a record of 11-and-1, falling short in her last fight and ultimately losing the flyweight championship belt, Macfarlane is ready to take on Justine Kish (7-5-0) this Saturday at Bellator 279.

There will be multiple local fighters on the card for both nights. Bellator 278 on Friday night at the Blaisdell is billed as Military Appreciation Night. being held in honor of America’s military, veterans, first-responders, and medical personnel all of whom are eligible to attend the event with a guest for free entry the day of with valid proof of ID. Free admission is based on a limited capacity and available on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets for Saturday night’s Bellator 279 are on sale now and can be purchased through bellator.com as well as ticketmaster.com or the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena Box Office.