He’s known for bringing in some of the biggest acts from around the world, and now he’s bringing home one of Hawaiʻi’s own. Rick Baratalini Presents Iam Tongi in concert on December 9th at the Blaisdell Arena and on December 12th and 13th at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. All week long Living808 has been giving away tickets to the concert, and today we gave away first and second row tickets to our Living808tv Instagram followers! Rick joined in to announce the winners and give more details about the concert.

‘Yessah:’ Iam Tongi Returns to Hawaiʻi has been in the works since shortly after Tongi’s epic American Idol win.

The Hawaiʻi resident presale started today, Friday, September 22nd at 10am on Ticketmaster.com and MauiArts.org. Hawaiʻi residents can purchase tickets a full week before they go on sale to the mainland on September 29th. All information is available online at rbpconcerts.com. A credit card with a Hawaiʻi zip code must be used to purchase tickets to ensure the people of Hawaiʻi get the best seats.

