I Mana Ka Oiwi: Olelo Hawaii Month

Living808
I Mana Ka Oiwi is a store in Windward Mall that supports and houses entrepreneurs.  The store is also encouraging speaking Hawaii’s Mother tongue and speaking the Hawaiian Language.  It is an unknown south Pacific Polynesian Language that has similarities to Tahiti, Marquessan and Samoa. But it was named after its place of origin here in Hawaiʻi. But it was established by King Kamehameha the third in 1839.  Kamakakehau Fernandez, a Kumu and entertainer joined us on the show to talk about the importance of celebrating this month.

“I feel it is important especially here in the place of its origin because it represents the Kānaka (Natives) of this land and honors its rich history of stories, song and dance. It also breaths life into the land.”

Check out Kamaka on his website, Kamakakehau.com or imanakaoiwi.com

