I Mana Ka Oiwi Makes Supporting Local Businesses Easy With One Location

Honolulu (KHON2) – I Mana Ka Oiwi supports local small-businesses at Windward Mall.

Located in Windward Mall, I Mana Ka Oiwi opens its doors to shoppers and locally owned businesses, as a way of showcasing Hawaii retailers.

“I Mana Ka Oiwi’s mission is to provide a platform to help small business in Hawaii, by giving them an opportunity to learn how to maintain and pivot with the best business practices,” says Tanya Uyehara, Owner of Laha’ole Designs.

Out of the many locally owned and operated vendors shoppers can buy from, I Mana Ka Oiwi has welcomed La’haole Designs as one of it’s small businesses.

Uyehara says, “We create handcrafted jewelry in which each piece share a story that connects you to the design. Our customers can choose from a wide-range of selection from necklaces, earrings and bracelets.”

In addition to the handcrafted jewelry offered at Laha’ole Designs, shoppers can also buy apparel and home decor.

“We offer clothes for women, men and children, all of which are designed to share a story, just like our jewelry. We also sell home decor. Our products range from bedroom comforters, shower curtains, and even kitchen supplies.

I Mana Ka Oiwi is located at Windward Mall on the 2nd level. To learn more about La’haole designs, shoppers can visit their official website.

I MANA KA OIWI WEBSITE:

www.imanakaoiwi.com

LA’HA OLE DESIGNS WEBSITE:

www.lahaoledesigns.com