Hyundai’s Luxury Brand Genesis of Waipio

Genesis is the luxury brand affiliated with Hyundai, just like Lexus is to Toyota or Infiniti is to Nissan.

It holds its own against the best luxury automakers with comparable luxury and features at a price that few other brands can match.

The Genesis line is comparable to Mercedes-BMW-Lexus but is priced $5-$10 thousand below.

The current models are G70 (BMW 3, Audio A4), G80 (BMW 5, Mercedes E), G90 (BMW 7, Mercedes S). It’s leaving the competitors in the dust. The G70 is Motor Trends 2019 Car of the Year. Genesis ranked #1 in Initial Quality, JD Power.

The Genesis also has superior safety. The 2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional LED headlights. IIHS tests are based on two essential criteria: How well a vehicle protects its occupants in the unfortunate event of a crash, and technology that can prevent a crash or lessen its severity. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection. Smart cruise control detects the distance to the car ahead. Blind spot Collision Warning alerts you when it senses vehicles in your blind spot. Driver Attention Warning system helps detect driver fatigue. And there’s even more.

It comes standard with a 2.0L turbocharged GDI 4-cylinder engine delivers an 252 hp, available in 3.3L twin-turbo GDI V6 365-horsepower pushes the G70 to a quick, confident jump off the line 0-60 in just 4.5 seconds.

