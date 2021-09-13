HydraFacial for Glowing Skin at Dada Spa, Salon & Cafe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 checked out a popular skincare treatment called a HydraFacial at Dada Spa, Salon & Cafe.

Danna Nguyen, Licensed Cometologist, showed us how the Signature HydaFacial uses a patented device to exfoliate, clean, extract, and hydrate the face. The 3-part customizable regimen-Cleanse & Peel, Extract & Hydrate, Fuse & Protect removes dead skin, dirt, debris, and impurities while cleaning and soothing your skin.

You can also upgrade services with the Platinum and Deluxe treatment. The Platinum is the full one hour detox that combines detoxifying Lymphatic drainage with customized boosters to targeted skin concerns with blue or red LED. Each Booster can either brighten, firm, calm. hydrate, smooth & refine depending on your specific skin needs.

Nguyen recommends getting a treatment once a month for the best results.

Website: dadahawaii.com

Social Media Handles: IG:@dadahawaii & @ahbeautyhawaii

Facebook: Dadahawaii <https://www.facebook.com/DadaHawaii/>

TikTok: @dadahawaii