We are right in the middle of Hurricane season and Living808 wanted to help remind everyone to be prepared. Ernie Lau, Manager and Chief Engineer, with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply joined John Veneri with some helpful suggestions on keeping a sufficient supply of clean, fresh water during a storm.

“A hurricane can disrupt the Board of Water Supply’s ability to provide water service for the community. So fresh water should be included in every family’s emergency kit.

However, instead of running out to buy bottled water, there is a simpler, more cost-effective, and environmentally better way to prepare for a hurricane. A good rule of thumb is to store one gallon of water per person per day for drinking and sanitation — right from your faucet. You should store at least 14 days of water. Water conservation is important year-round, especially for us those who live on Oahu. Our water system is already strained because of the Red Hill water contamination crisis. We had to stop using some of our pumps to prevent cross-contamination with our water supply, and had to rely on our other pumps to reroute water to serve those from Halawa to Hawaii Kai. This puts a strain on those pumps. Reducing our water use helps to alleviate this. A hurricane would make this situation even more challenging, so it’s important for everyone to conserve water. »

And water also uses electrical power when being pumped into a home, but what about when the power goes out.

‘All of the Board of Water Supply’s pumps need electricity to operate. During a power outage, the Board of Water Supply will have limited ability to pump water from our wells and other water sources. This means water supply will also be temporarily limited. During a power outage, use water sparingly to ensure there will be enough for those in your community. So start preparing now by storing water. ‘

And the best way to store water is by starting with clean, disinfected containers and fill them with water right from the tap.

‘Fill the container to the top, keeping a minimal amount of air between the water and the cap. To ensure the water is safe to drink, add one drop of mild liquid bleach per gallon of water, and store the water in a cool, dark place. You can visit our website, boardofwatersupply.com for more details.’

