Hui No Ke Ola Pono Integrates Hawaiian Culture with Healthcare

Honolulu (KHON2) – A Wailuku Maui healthcare center called Hui No Ke Ola Pono integrates traditional Hawaiian culture, including hula and lomilomi, with Western medical care.

Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit community-based health enhancement, disease prevention and health care center that provides programs on nutrition, health management, and health care referrals for the community of Maui in a culturally caring manner.

“We are part of the health care systems that are part of Papa Ola Lokahi-created through the Native Hawaiian Health Care Improvement Act to provide Native Hawaiians with accessible and affordable health care services,” explains Kaui Krueger, Cultural Programs Coordinator. “The Ola Hou program was born out of a study conducted at the University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine that looked at the role hula played in helping kūpuna with hypertension.”

Each kupuna receives a journal and a blood pressure monitor. They meet twice a week for three months. Along with hula, a key part of their class is heart health education-classes provided by community health workers. They discuss blood pressure numbers, medications, diet and nutrition, and more.

Kruger says, “Aloha is key in all we do. Western care is provided with the respect and aloha that is at the core of our culture. Our Simply Healthy Cafe serves mea ʻai pono daily—kalo and ʻuala. Twice a week, we have poi. Our Kanaka Lomi provide lomilomi to clients, and we conduct lāʻau lapaʻau classes year round. We have also been expanding our food programs like ʻAiola Aquaponics and Hoʻoulu Produce Boxes. Both of those programs promote nutrition through food sovereignty.”

We offer vaccinations for the ʻohana and primary care, as well as pediatric services and oral health for keiki to kupuna. We even have a free gym for our clients.

Website: www.hnkop.org

Social Media Handles: @hnkop