HPU Hold E-Sports Tournament

Hawai‘i Pacific University is the first gaming university with a collegiate eSports Arena in the state of Hawaii. HPU is also the first college to offer competitive gaming scholarships for eSport athletes in the state of Hawaii. Our gaming scholarships are awarded to League of Legends student athletes who will represent the University in the League of Legends competitive circuit.

HPU’s eSports Arena is located at the historic Aloha Tower Marketplace. The arena features cutting-edge gaming rigs, gaming consoles, virtual reality stations, and casual seating and viewing areas. The eSports Arena also offers League of Legends players a premium experience with League Unlocked. Offered exclusively to official partners and live events, League Unlocked unlocks all champions, over 100 skins and offers additional bonus rewards for players.

Gaming scholarships are awarded to a select number of incoming undergraduate students interested in joining the eSports Hawaii Pacific University team and competing in the University League of Legends. Qualified student athletes can earn scholarships valued between $1,000 – $6,000 per year.

For more information visit http://hpu.edu/esports