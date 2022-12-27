You know him from dozens of shows; he was a judge on America’s Got Talent, the host of Deal or No Deal, and has been spreading laughs as a comedian for decades. Lucky for us, Howie Mandel is bringing the funny to the islands, as Howie is heading to Maui tomorrow! Howie joined Living808 with details on his upcoming performance.

The MACC Presents ‘Howie on Maui’ for the Holidays! Happening Wednesday, Dec 28 2022, 7:30 PM at Castle Theater, with Maui’s own Kathy Collins opening the show.

For tickets and more info, visit mauiarts.org.