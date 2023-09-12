Honolulu (KHON2) – With personal ties to families affected by the Maui wildfires, Zerorez is donating funds to Maui relief efforts.

Zerorez and its staff are getting involved with community efforts to give back to families affected by the Maui wildfires.

“We’ve decided as a company to give our customers an opportunity to give to the American Red Cross at the time of their cleaning. A $50 donation will take $55 off their cleaning – so basically we’re gifting you a free room of carpet cleaning by taking the money you would have spent with us that day and putting towards their efforts in maui,” says Scott Arkon, ZeroRez Hawaii.

According to Arkon, the management team of Zerorez will be matching donations to the Salvation Army who will be assisting with the debris removal process in Maui.

Zerorez Hawaii:

www.zerorezhawaii.com