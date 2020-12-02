How you can help make wishes come true this holiday season

Honolulu (KHON2)- Make-A-Wish Hawaii is asking for your support to give the gift of a wish this holiday season and change the lives of local keiki fighting critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Hawaii Director of Wish Assist Janelle Sanqui and local wish mom Yuko of Pearl City joined us to talk about the various ways the community can make a difference.

According to Sanqui, Make-A-Wish Hawaii does not typically receive any state or federal funding, so corporate and individual support is vital to fulfilling the organization’s mission. With 132 keiki in Hawaii currently waiting for a wish and economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, this need is greater than ever.

One of these keiki is 3-year-old Skylar from Pearl City, who is battling a rare genetic condition. His wish to have a therapy room called Skylar’s Corner will allow him to play safely and comfortably at home and will also aid in his medical journey, providing peace of mind to the entire family.

“Make-A-Wish is great for family support. It encourages and gives the families something to look forward to,” says his mother, Yuko.

To make wishes like Skylar’s come true, Sanqui says there are numerous ways to give back. Those who become a monthly donor at hawaii.wish.org before December 31 will receive a Make-A-Wish Hawaii-branded face mask, while supplies last. Individuals can also establish a donor-advised fund with cash, stocks, and other assets that is professionally managed and yields a tax deduction.

Airline miles and even vehicles can also be donated. Once donated to Make-A-Wish Hawaii, airline miles never expire, and they will help grant wishes involving travel once it’s safe to do so. Vehicle donations may be made through the Wheels for Wishes program. The community is also invited to participate in this year’s socially distant, family-friendly holiday event coming up on December 13 called Jingle Rock Ride, a new spin on Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s annual Jingle Rock Run.

Sanqui is also spearheading the local efforts for Make-A-Wish America’s new peer-to-peer campaign, Families for Wishes, which invites families to create their own fundraising pages and engage their personal networks to bring joy to keiki this holiday season. Those interested can visit familiesforwishes.org, search for the Hawaii team, and start their own fundraising page.

For more information on these and other ways to make wishes come true, visit hawaii.wish.org.