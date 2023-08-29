Honolulu (KHON2) – With over 25 thrilling attractions and eateries, Wet N Wild Hawaii is inviting Hawaii residents to its water park to celebrate the Labor Day Weekend fun.

As Summer is nearing its end, Wet N Wild Hawaii is getting ready to go out with a big splash. From movie nights, to discounts and a pizza eating contest, guests can look forward to a lot this Labor Day Weekend.

“Labor Day weekend will be packed with Dive’n Movies three days in a row, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Labor Day, we will host our 5th Annual Pizza Eating Contest presented by Little Caesars Hawaii. Winner will receive a cash prize of $200 and a year’s supply of Little Caesars’ Pizza. Last year’s winner ate two whole pizzas in 7 minutes,” says Chirs Norman, Director of Operations at Wet N Wild Hawaii.

In addition to many activities and attractions, all State and City & County first responders (Fire, Police, Ocean Safety, and EMS) will receive free admission to the park throughout September.

“With everything happening in Hawaii, we want to thank our local first responders. It’s important for us to honor those on the front lines of emergencies,” says Eddie Galdones, Marketing Director of Wet N Wild Hawaii.

Wet N Wild Hawaii is open year round and plans to be open daily for all school breaks. Labor Day is also the last day to take advantage of the 2024 Season Pass Flash Sale for only $5.40.

Wet N Wild Hawaii:

Website: https://wetnwildhawaii.com

Social Media: @WetNWildHawaii