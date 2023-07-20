Honolulu (KHON2) – The Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union (FCU) brings back its popular photo contest as a way to stay connected to Hawaii’s communities.

The annual calendar photo contest at Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union is coming up, and which invites Hawaii residents to submit their fur buddies.

“We’re asking our members to submit their best photo on this theme, and 12 winners will each receive $200 and will be featured in our 2024 wall calendar. I think we might be one of the few financial institutions that still give away a wall calendar every year. Our members enjoy it, it engages them, and it’s one of the many benefits of membership in Aloha Pacific FCU,” says Vince Otsuka, President & CEO of Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union.

In addition to the upcoming Photo Contest, employees of Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union volunteer in communities as part of the “Aloha CARES program”, as a way to enhance community-giving efforts.

The deadline to enter Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union’s Calendar Photo Contest is Wednesday, September 13th. Winners will be announced in late October .Those looking to learn more about Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union and its community events can do so via its official website.

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union

Website: alohapacific.com

Social Media Handles

Instagram: @apfcu

Facebook: @AlohaPacificFCU