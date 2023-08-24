Honolulu (KHON2) – A new makeup promotion is allowing Bloomingdale’s customers to go home with free-gift-with purchases.

Located in Bloomingdale’s cosmetics department, customers can take advantage of Estee Lauder’s makeup promotion.

“From now until September 10th, those who purchase $39.50 or more will go home with a free makeup bag and an 8-piece set of makeup. If you spend more than $85.00, customers will be able to take home an additional deluxe skin care trio. If you spend more than $135.00 you will receive an additional full size eye cream. All of these are equaled up to a $300 value,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

Those looking to be a part of the Estee Lauder promotions are invited to visit Bloomingdale’s before September 10th.

Bloomingdale‘s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814