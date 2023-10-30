Honolulu (KHON2) – Those looking to adopt a pet can do so with the help of the Fur Angel Foundation.

The Mililani Town Pet Fair will be held on November 4th from 9AM to 2PM, a family friendly event with free activities, vendors, and giveaways for pets & keiki. Attendees will have the chance to meet adoptable pets.

“We are excited to be a part of this years’ festival. We currently have 50 dogs and counting that are in various stages of adoption. All of our dogs are medically treated before moving into new homes, so they all are neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, tested and put on preventative medications. We have had some of our dogs with us for over a year, so we hope that more families choose adoption, as there are tons of dogs needing to find a home,” says Tiffany Kim, President of Fur Angel Foundation.

Those looking to learn more about the Fur Angel Foundation and its available animals can do so via its official website, or in-person at the Mililani Town Pet Fair.

Fur Angel Foundation:

furangelfoundation.org