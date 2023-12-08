Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Energy is helping island families and businesses become energy-efficient, reduce their electricity bills and make a big impact on climate change.

Hawaii Energy is welcoming residents to join its refrigerator recycling program, making it easy for residential electric customers to turn in old refrigerators and freezers.

“When you turn in your 14 ft3 or larger fridge or freezer, we’ll pay you $75 and haul it away for free! There’s no limit on how many you can recycle, so it’s easy, extra cash in your pocket. Or, as a way to show support for our families on Maui, we have a special program where you can designate your $75 to go to the Maui Food Bank, providing 300 meals to Maui families in need,” says Corey Lee, Retail Marketing Specialist at Hawaii Energy.

To schedule your Rid-A-Fridge pick-up, call 808-537-5577 today or visit HawaiiEnergy.com/rid-a-fridge.