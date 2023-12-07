Honolulu (KHON2) – In 2021, American Savings Bank (ASB) launched its Buy Local program, teaming up with more than 45 local merchants across the state. The goal of the Buy Local Program is to encourage Hawaii’s residents to support local businesses by offering exclusive savings when customers use their ASB Visa debit card.

One of the merchants of ASB’s Buy Local Program is The Honolulu Rose Cake Shop, in which customers can shop freshly made cakes and sweets.

“American Savings Bank (ASB) is offering a special promotions for those who support local businesses through its Buy Local Program. Customers will get $5 off if they spend $15 or more using any ASB Visa debit card. Those who spend $60 or more using any ASB Visa debit card, will receive $15 off,” says Selena Pak, Owner of Honolulu Rose Cake Shop.

For more information on how to use your ASB debit card to take advantage of Honolulu Rose Cake Shop’s offer and many others, visit asbhawaii.com/BuyLocal.

The Honolulu Rose Cake Shop:

Address: 212 Merchant Street Unit 9 Honolulu, HI, 96813

Social Media: @honolulurosecakeshop

American Savings Bank:

Web: www.asbhawaii.com

Social Media: @AsbHawaii

Buy Local Program: www.asbhawaii.com/BuyLocal