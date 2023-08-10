Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s is offering its customers free gifts by Clinique as part of its

makeup promotion event.

Customer’s of Bloomingdale’s can shop at its makeup department to participate in its promotional event, in which they will go home with complimentary beauty treatments by Clinique.

“We have the Clinique gift bag you van get with a purchase of 38 dollars or more. The gift will also consists of color and treatment,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

According to Tran, the set is valued at $191, those who spend more than $60 will also get a full size bottle of the moisture surge make for deep hydration.

Tran says, “There’s a lot happening. In addition to those offerings, customers who spend more than $80 will not only get the Clinique bag with the 8 pieces ad the full size moisture bottle, they will also get a shadow duo and plum lipstick.”

This promotional event is available now until August 20th.

Bloomingdale‘s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814