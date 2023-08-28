Honolulu (KHON2) – The AARP Fraud Watch network provides information on how to fight back against scams and fraud, along with in-person events.

The AARP Fraud Watch network has done surveys on fraud and one of its latest surveys found 81 percent of Americans think fraud is at a crisis level. The Federal Trade Commission said consumers reported losing $9 billion to fraud last year, a 30 percent increase over the previous year’s losses. Criminals target everyone, and when older adults are victimized, their losses are often devastating.

“They feed off headlines, and I fear the tragic fires on Maui have given them ample opportunity to impersonate federal and state authorities with fake offers of financial help, or to impersonate contractors and offer to help rebuild, only to take the money and run,” says Kathy Stokes,

Director of Fraud Prevention Programs, AARP Fraud Watch Network.

According to Stokes, It’s not uncommon to see fake charities pop up and people raising money for themselves instead of helping others.

Stoke says, “We urge people to donate to reputable charities and check out organizations that you are donating to with the Better Business Bureau and other websites. In addition, we’ve seen scammers approach survivors after hurricanes with offers to clean up debris or rebuild for cash up front. We’ve also seen scammers pose as government officials or offer to help you get aid for a fee. Beware of anyone who demands personal information or money upfront. Never pay by wire transfer, gift card or cash and don’t pay anyone to help you qualify for relief. FEMA does not charge application fees.”

Those looking to learn more about how to protect themselves and their families are invited to “Scam Jam,” a free event that educates its attendees on the danger, protection and prevention of scammers.

Scam Jam Hawaii Events:

September 6, 2023 – Hilo

September 8, 2023 – Maui

September 9, 2023 – O’ahu

AARP:

Website: aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork

Social Media Handles: @aarpfraudwatchnetwork (facebook)

@aarpfraudwatch (twitter)

AARP Hawaii:

@aarphawaii (twitter and Facebook)

@aarp_hi (Instagram)