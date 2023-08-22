Honolulu (KHON2) – The Department of Environmental Service is educating Hawaii homeowners about the consequences of drain blockage.

The acronym F.O.G. stands for fats, oils and grease which can be found in meat, butter, cooking oil, and other substances, Hawaii’s Department of Environmental Service is reminding homeowners to wash down drains to prevent build up or other consequences.

“The consequences are these oils – no matter if you run hot water down with it or not – will solidify in the pipes somewhere down the line. It could be in the home owner’s lateral, which is their responsibility to fix with a licensed plumber, or shrinks and blocks the city line, restricting the size and eventually blocking the pipe forcing out raw wastewater in streets and possibly inside homes,” says Roger Babcock, Director of Department of Environmental Service.

According to Babcock, the Department of Environmental Service suggests preventive measures for homeowners to use to eliminate FOG down the drain

Babcock says, “Two methods should be used in all sinks. First, place mesh strainers in the holes in the sink to keep large particles from going down the drain. After the dishes are done, place the materials in the strainer in the garbage, which goes to H- POWER to be burned and turned into electricity. Secondly, before washing those oily dishes, pots and pans, take a paper towel and wipe it in the garbage. During the holidays, when families gather for large feasts, it’s an opportunity for large amounts of FOG in our system. The best method to get rid of those large quantities of FOG is to cool it, and place it in the garbage.”

To learn more about the different ways to prevent drain blockage and other methods, homeowners can visit the official website of the Department of Environmental Service.

Website

https://www.honolulu.gov/env

Social Media Handles

https://www.facebook.com/HNL.ENV1 https://twitter.com/hnl_env https://www.instagram.com/hnl.env/