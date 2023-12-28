Honolulu (KHON2) – As New Year celebrations approach, The Hawaiian Humane Society is offering tips and advice for pet owners.

According to Brandy Shimabukuro of the Hawaiian Humane Society, Fireworks can cause distress for pets, allowing them to enter a “Fight or Flight” mode.

“Pet owners should keep their pets in a safe indoor area and no pets should be left outside unattended. Leaving pets alone, outside, can trigger them to run away,” says Brandy Shimabukuro at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Shimabukuro suggests pets have proper identification, or if on Oahu, get microchipped.

Shimabukuro says, “With the right identification or even microchipping, this allows us to help identify the owner of the animal, so that we can get them home safely.”

For more tips on caring for your pet during the Holidays, owners are encouraged to reach out to the Hawaiian Humane Society on their official website.

