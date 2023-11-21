Honolulu (KHON2) – Steve’s Plumbing & AC shares tips on how to keep their garbage disposals, toilets, sewers, and water heaters in top working during the holidays to prevent Brown Friday mishaps and encourage them to get a free plumbing inspection from Steve’s as part of their holiday preparation

The day after Thanksgiving is known as “Brown Friday” to plumbers, the busiest day of the year because homeowners do more cooking and have more guests in their home on Thanksgiving than any other time of the year, which puts plumbing at risk for drain clogs, toilet clogs, sewer back-ups, broken garbage disposals, sump pump failures, and water heaters that give out.

“The plumbing industry refers to the day after Thanksgiving as Brown Friday because it is the busiest day of the year for plumbers, mostly due to clogs. That is because Thanksgiving is the busiest day for your plumbing, also – families are cooking more than normal, and guests in the house mean your plumbing is working harder than normal, including toilets, garbage disposals, water heaters, and washing machines, and things are going down your drains that normally are not,” says Robert Reagan, President, Steve’s Plumbing & AC.

According to Reagan, one of the best ways to avoid Brown Friday disasters is with a free plumbing inspection from Steve’s.

Reagan says, “We are happy to come out, no charge, and make sure your plumbing systems are in top working order so you can avoid embarrassing problems like failing water heaters, broken toilets and garbage disposals, and nasty bathroom, kitchen and sewer clogs.”

Steve's Plumbing & AC is

available to help homeowners on Thanksgiving and on every holiday of the year if plumbing or air conditioning problems threaten their holiday fun.

