Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawai‘i County Office of Aging offers tips to honor Hawai‘i’s elderly.

Since 1963, May has been established as “Older Americans Month,” a period in which society acknowledges the contributions and achievements of Older Americans, important trends, and commitment to honoring our older citizens.

“During Older Americans Month we get to honor individuals who are living that mission, and who continue to contribute to their communities. In Hawai‘i we have four designated Area Agencies on Aging. Kaua‘i Elderly Activities Division, Honolulu Elderly Activities Division, Maui County Office on Aging, and Hawai‘i County Office of Aging. The Executive Office on Aging is the designated State Unit on Aging. Each division shares a mission with the goal of ensuring the dignity, independence, and the ability for our kupuna to remain in their homes and communities as long as possible,” says Horace Farr, Executive on Aging, Hawai‘i County.

Tips to Honor Your Kupuna:

Source: Horace Farr, Executive on Aging, Hawai‘i County

Spend time with your elders

Listen to their stories

Absorb their wisdom and knowledge

Attend an Older Americans Month Luncheon

For more information on the Hawai‘i County Office of Aging and its mission to serve Hawai‘i’s older community, visitors can log onto its official website.

Hawai‘i County Office of Aging:

https://www.hcoahawaii.org/