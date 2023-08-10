Honolulu (KHON2) – The American Red Cross responds to the Maui wildfires, and welcomes the public to help.

“We’ve opened multiple shelters with the help of county government partners. Currently, Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School, and Maui War Memorial Complex are open and available as safe locations to shelter,” says Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region.

In addition to working with Maui County officials, the American Red Cross is directly working with Maui residents to get the community back to normalcy.

Peters-Nguyen says, “As the full scope of the damage becomes known and the fires subside, we will begin to assess damage and offer additional assistance to help those in need get back on their feet.”

According to Peters-Nguyen, money is the fastest way to get help to those in need, with donations directly going to individuals and families impacted, as well as Maui businesses.

“The Red Cross is looking for donations of money and time. We also need those willing to give their time as volunteers. Seeing your neighbors step up to help in times of need like this is a powerful way to build community strength and show that no one is alone when dealing with tragedy,” says Peters-Nguyen.

To further assist the American Red Cross, you can learn more via its official website.

Website: redcross.org/hawaii