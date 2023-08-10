Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society is encouraging Hawaii residents to support animals seeking help or shelter through the Maui wildfires.

With the recent Maui Wildfires, The Hawaiian Humane Society is assisting Hawaii residents with a plan for their pets.

“On our website we have a disaster-ready checklist for pet owners in the event of an emergency. When preparing for an emergency, owners should know where the nearest shelter is and have a pre-packed emergency pet kit,” says Brandy Shimabukuro, The Hawaiian Humane Society.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is encouraging Hawaii residents to reach out to the Maui Humane Society to learn about its needs for pet owners and animals on Maui.

Shimabukuro says, “If you see an animal wandering around in search of shelter or support, don’t hesitate to help. Take in any animal you see, and reach out to your nearest shelter for further assistance.”

Lean more about ways you and your pets can prepare for natural disasters and how to help animals affected on Maui via the Hawaiian Humane Society and Maui Humane Society’s website.

The Hawaiian Humane Society:

Website: hawaiianhumane.org

Checklist: hawaiianhumane.org/DISASTER-READY/

Maui Humane Society:

Website: mauihumanesociety.org