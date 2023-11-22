Honolulu (KHON2) – Health Korea provides a wide-range of health and wellness products from beauty supplements to massage chairs and the latest technology.

Located on the second floor of Ala Moana, Health Korea is welcoming guests to shop Black Friday deals.

“We have so many different styles there is definitely the perfect one for anyone who comes home from a hard day and wants to work out the stress, knots and tension. And of course you can target any aches and pains. And this Black Friday, the special deal is on our H Solution Kairos Massage Chair,” says Chris Iwamura, Health Korea Associate at Health Korea.

In addition to the massage chairs, guests can purchase the Nurieye at a special low price and will get a free box of delicious and healthy blueberry supplements.

Iwamura says, “Nurieye helps with dry eyes and it’s for people staring at a screen all day. Sit back in your massage chair with your Nurieye and you will feel great.”

Guests of Health Korea, who mention the “Living 808 Special” on Black Friday will receive a free gift bag.

To learn more about Health Korea, shoppers can visit their flagship store on the second level of Ala Moana Shopping Center, next to Target.

Health Korea at Ala Moana Shopping Center:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Phone: 808-201-5426