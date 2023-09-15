Honolulu (KHON2) – Pieology is inviting YouTube star Vito Iacopelli to two Pieology locations to meet fans, and receive free pizza.

Chef and YouTube star, Vito Iacopelli is making his way to two Pieology locations to meet fans on Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th.

“My YouTube channel is dedicated to teaching viewers how to make the perfect pizza. It’s really awesome to see people take an interest in my work,” says Vito Iacopelli, YouTuber and Chef.

Those looking to meet Chef Vito Iacopelli can do so at Pieology’s Pearlridge location and its Windward Mall location. The first 25 guests to enter the Pieology locations at 10:30AM will receive free pizza.

Pieology Pearlridge:

98 – 1005 Moanalua Rd Ste. #1101

Aiea, HI 96701

Pieology Windward Mall:

46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.

Kaneohe, HI 96744