Presented by Waikiki Trolley, guests will be able to get to board our double deckers and experience the Honolulu City Lights, where they will be able to disembark and return in one seamless round-trip adventure.

“We are operating everyday starting now until December 27th. Our pickup area will be at our Winter Wonderland; located at Kewalo Basin, 1011 Ala Moana Blvd. Near the area with the food trucks. Look for our big tent,” says Samantha Meno, Creative Marketing Designer of Waikiki Trolley.

Not only will guests experience a double decker tour, guests will have access to their Winter Wonderland, where families will be able to enjoy games, activities, and a photo with Santa and his Grumpy Green Friend.

Those looking to attend the Holiday lights Tour are encouraged to visit its website.

Holiday lights Tour:

www.holidaylightshi.com