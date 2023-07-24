Honolulu (KHON2) – Martha Khlopin of Get 2 Insurance talks to Hawaii residents about postcard marketing and how to be aware of fraudulent businesses.

According to Martha Khlopin of Get 2 Insurance, many people are unaware that postcard marketing is a huge industry, in which public information is widely available on the internet and is used to send the postcards.

“An individual sees their name, address and thinks it is from a government agency requiring confirmation of their personal information.The postcard marketing companies collect the responses and provide them to salespeople who call. That is how they get contact information,” says Martha Khlopin of Get 2 Insurance.

According to Khlopin, there are legitimate marketing companies that mail the postcards and pick up billions in revenue each year. However, Hawaii residents should be aware of fraudulent businesses.

Khlopin says, “Legitimate firms sell your information to salespeople who call you to offer products and services. It has been reported that sometimes the sales people turn up at your home. Look closely at the fine print. It should tell you if it is from a government agency or say it is not. It will also say you may get a call from a salesperson. So if you do not want to be contacted by someone do not return the card.”

