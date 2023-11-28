Honolulu (KHON2) – Get2Insurance assists Hawaii residents choose the right health plan for families.

According to Martha Khlopin of Get2Insurance, health insurance companies believe studies that report that prevention of ailments results in considerable cost savings in healthcare and better health outcomes for individuals.

“This is the reason many health insurance companies are promoting fitness through discounts and reimbursement to their members when they join gyms or fitness clubs. Many health plans include no-cost fitness activities or gym memberships that often go unused,” says Martha Khlopin, Managing Director of Get2Insurance.

