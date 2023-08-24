Honolulu (KHON2) – The 74th Narcissus Pageant is currently accepting applicants wanting to be a participant, or pageant runner.

The 74th Narcissus Pageant offers distinctive cultural classes including Acupuncture, Chinese history, Chinese Knotting, herbal medicine, martial arts, and lion dance, alongside personal growth opportunities.

“Contestants will get a profound insight into Chinese culture and potentially form lifelong friendships with peers, you’ll also have the chance to connect with Chamber members, directors, and influential figures within the business and community sectors,” says Laura Ho, 73rd Narcissus Queen.

Those looking to compete in the 2023 pageant can do so by logging onto the pageants official website.

Ho says, “We have a minimum of 25% Chinese ethnicity, single (never been married or given birth to a child) must be 19-27 years of age on pageant date, resident of Hawaii for at least twelve months prior to pageant.”

There will be a meet and greet on August 31st at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii for those wanting to be a contestant at The 74th Narcissus Pageant.

Website:

https://www.chinesechamber.com