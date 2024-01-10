Honolulu (KHON2) – White Hawaiian entertains audiences in Kaua’i and Maui through a musical-comedy.

White Hawaiian is a one-man musical extravaganza that plays weekly on Kaua’i and Maui, that tells the story of the career of Eric Gilliom and his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots.

“My background is in musical theater, but I’ve been doing mostly music here in Hawaii for the past twenty years. First as a solo artist, then with Uncle Wille K in the Barefoot Natives and more recently as the front man for Mick Fleetwood’s Band. It was time to return to my theatrical roots, so back in 2019 my longtime creative partner, Brian Kohne, who wrote and directed the movies Get a Job and Kuleana, set out to write a dynamic show that revisits my family’s stranger than fiction entertainment history in Hawaii and beyond,” says Eric Gilliom, Local Entertainer.

According to Gilliom, the White Hawaiian covers over 100 years of his family’s history through comedy, storytelling, and song and dance along with video segments that showcase Hawaii’s rich history following the overthrow of the monarchy.

Gilliom says, ” We started performing the show prior to the pandemic in 2019, and now the show plays weekly on Kauai and Maui for both residents and visitors. The response has been overwhelming, and I think the reason audiences from all walks of life get so excited about it, is that they can see themselves, their own family in the universal stories about love and loss, success and heartbreak.”

Those wanting to learn more about White Hawaiian including showtimes and tickets, can do so via its official website.

www.whitehawaiian.com