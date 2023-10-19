Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii FCU is helping community members outside of its banks with community efforts.

According to Jesse Valona, Credit and Community Development Manager of Hawaii FCUits credit union believes in “People helping people” a philosophy and mission statement which is to “develop lifelong relationships through excellent member service and value-added products.”

We have been a pillar in the community as a financial institution and pledge to be here whenever you need us, and we have kept true to that member’s promise for 86 years. Moving forward, our goal is to serve our membership and future generations and be relevant and competitive in the financial industry to sustain growth,” says Jesse Valona, Credit and Community Development Manager of Hawaii FCU.

Valona feels Hawaii FCU continues to be a strong and trustworthy advocate for Financial Literacy within the Kalihi Community and continues the efforts with spreading Financial Education for keiki and young adults with organizations such as Mayor Wright Housing, Susannah Wesley Community Center and Kalihi Kids.

Valona says, “Hawaii FCU is a Certified Community Development Financial Institution which offers fair and responsible financial products. Also, Hawaii FCU has ten Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors on staff to give formal financial education which stems from advice on auto purchasing to debt management.”

Those wanting to learn more about Hawaii FCU and its mission to help Hawaii’s community can do so by logging onto its official website.

Hawaii Federal Credit Union

Website: www.hawaiifcu.org