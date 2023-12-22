Honolulu (KHON2) – The Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative (P3I) is working to create a local skilled workforce to meet the demand within the Department of Defense (DoD) for intelligence, IT, cyber, electronic warfare, and data science professionals in Hawaiʻi.

Privateer is a Hawaii based program with a mission to better empower space sustainability research, in order to help make space safe and accessible for all and its projects.

“I am so honored to be working here at Privateer, the team has been supportive of me and has helped me gain the confidence to learn more about space and missions. Since being an intern and now working here full-time, I have seen the completion of the Pono 1 satellite and even watched its launch into orbit,” says Kealia Sjorstand, Intern at Privateer.

