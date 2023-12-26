Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii born native Branscombe and Fairai Richmond, debut new film, “Kangaroo Kids” online.

The father/son duo came up with the idea to create a film, “Kangaroo Kids,” while working on a production in a Kentucky zoo.

“The movie is about a teenage orphan girl, Johnny, who finds a friend in the form of an orphan kangaroo. some thieves come to steal the kangaroo and Johnny and her newfound friends The Zooeys have to stop them and save the day. The movie is about love and bravery,” says Branscomb Richmond, Producer and Writer of Kangaroo Kids.

Kangaroo Kids is now available to stream on Sun Stream’s official website.

Kangaroo Kids:

@kangarookidsmovie

Sun Stream:

www.sunstream.com

@sunnstreaminc